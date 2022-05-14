Kyle Wilshire shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kyle Wilshire hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wilshire finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Wilshire got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wilshire to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wilshire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilshire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wilshire's 206 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilshire to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wilshire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilshire to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wilshire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Wilshire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilshire to 1 under for the round.