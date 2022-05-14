Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-5 12th, Aphibarnrat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Aphibarnrat's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.