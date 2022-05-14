Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Mitchell hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.