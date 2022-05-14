  • K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 14 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.