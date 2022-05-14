K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, K.H. Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 17 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Lee hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.