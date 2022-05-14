Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Thomas finished his day tied for 4th at 18 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Justin Thomas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Thomas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Thomas hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Thomas hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 8 under for the round.