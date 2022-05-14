Justin Lower shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Lower's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Lower hit his 238 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green 15th, Lower suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.