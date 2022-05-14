Joseph Bramlett delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bramlett finished his day tied for 42nd at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 11th, Joseph Bramlett's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.