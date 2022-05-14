Jordan Spieth shoots 8-under 64 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Spieth's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Spieth hit his 209 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Spieth hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spieth to 8 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Spieth's tee shot went 224 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 8 under for the round.