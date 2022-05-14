Strong putting brings Joohyung Kim a 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joohyung Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Joohyung Kim had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Kim hit his 265 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.