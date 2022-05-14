Joaquin Niemann shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 3rd at 19 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

Niemann hit his tee at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.