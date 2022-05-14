Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jhonattan Vegas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 77th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.