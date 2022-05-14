Jason Kokrak shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.