  • Jason Kokrak shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Kokrak makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak's 12-footer to birdie No. 12 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Kokrak makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.