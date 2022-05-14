Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Day's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Day chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.