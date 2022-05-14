  • Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day buries 20-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.