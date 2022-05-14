Jared Wolfe shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jared Wolfe hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 77th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

Wolfe got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.