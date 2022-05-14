James Hahn delivers a bogey-free 11-under 61 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

James Hahn hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Hahn finished his day tied for 4th at 18 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, James Hahn hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hahn to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hahn's 206 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 8 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 9 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hahn hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 10 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 11 under for the round.