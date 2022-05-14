J.J. Spaun posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Spaun finished his day tied for 18th at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, J.J. Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Spaun hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.