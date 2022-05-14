Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Poulter hit his drive 373 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 547-yard par-5 12th. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Poulter had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.