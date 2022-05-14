Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 18th at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama's his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.