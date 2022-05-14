Francesco Molinari putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Francesco Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Molinari's 203 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.