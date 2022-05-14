Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.