Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.