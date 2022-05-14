  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli dials in tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.