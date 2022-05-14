Dustin Johnson shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Johnson hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.