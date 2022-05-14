Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dawie van der Walt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving van der Walt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, van der Walt's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, van der Walt hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, van der Walt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.