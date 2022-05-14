Davis Riley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Riley finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 first, Davis Riley's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Riley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Riley's 199 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 7 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 8 under for the round.