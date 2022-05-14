David Skinns putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

David Skinns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, David Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Skinns hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.