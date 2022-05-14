David Lipsky shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

Lipsky his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky had a 302-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 25-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.