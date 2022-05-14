Conrad Shindler shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Conrad Shindler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Shindler hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Shindler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Shindler hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Shindler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 5 under for the round.