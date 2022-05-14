Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 8-under 64 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Bezuidenhout had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 7 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 8 under for the round.