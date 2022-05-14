Chesson Hadley putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chesson Hadley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Chesson Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Hadley hit his 209 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley's tee shot went 303 yards to the native area, his third shot went 15 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hadley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.