Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 6th at 17 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schwartzel's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwartzel had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 112 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.