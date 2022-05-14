Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Ortiz chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th Ortiz hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Ortiz at 5 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 4 under for the round.