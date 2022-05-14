Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-5 12th, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ his second shot went 62 yards to the fringe and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's tee shot went 241 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Champ chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Champ hit his 209 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.