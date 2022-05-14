  • Callum Tarren putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Callum Tarren makes a 7-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Callum Tarren makes eagle on No. 18 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Callum Tarren makes a 7-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.