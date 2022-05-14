Callum Tarren putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Callum Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Tarren's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 176 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Tarren's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.