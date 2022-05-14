Brice Garnett putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 42nd at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Brice Garnett had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Garnett hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.