Brandon Wu shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 42nd at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Wu hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 5 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.