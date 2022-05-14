Branden Grace putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Branden Grace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Grace's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Grace chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.