Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Bill Haas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Haas at 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Haas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Haas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.