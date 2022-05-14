Beau Hossler shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.