  • Austin Smotherman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Austin Smotherman surprises First Tee participant Isabella Lohr with the news that she will be playing in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
    Features

    Austin Smotherman surprises First Tee participant

    Austin Smotherman surprises First Tee participant Isabella Lohr with the news that she will be playing in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.