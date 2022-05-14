Austin Smotherman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Austin Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

Smotherman tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smotherman's 189 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Smotherman hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.