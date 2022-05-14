Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 77th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Novak's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Novak chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Novak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.