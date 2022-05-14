Alex Noren rebounds from poor front in third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noren finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Alex Noren his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Noren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.