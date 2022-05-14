Adam Svensson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Svensson finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Adam Svensson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Svensson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Svensson hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Svensson chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.