Adam Scott putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Adam Scott got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scott's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scott had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Scott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.