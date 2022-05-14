Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green 15th, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schenk's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Schenk's tee shot went 112 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.