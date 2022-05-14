Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Wise missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 3 under for the round.