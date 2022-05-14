Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Rai chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Rai went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.