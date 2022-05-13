Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

Schauffele got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schauffele had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Schauffele's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.