Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Wyndham Clark hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Clark chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.