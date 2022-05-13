-
Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Will Zalatoris on being motivated by Scottie Scheffler’s success
Prior to the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Will Zalatoris talks about his relationship with fellow Texan Scottie Scheffler, as well as being motivated by Scheffler’s recent success on the PGA TOUR.
In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Zalatoris's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
