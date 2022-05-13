Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Zalatoris's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.