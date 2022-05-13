Wesley Bryan putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Wesley Bryan chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wesley Bryan at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Bryan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Bryan chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.